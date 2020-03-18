Glastonbury And Eurovision Are Both Canceled Because Of The Coronavirus

"Clearly this was not a course of action we hoped to take for our 50th anniversary event," said Glastonbury organizers.

Henry Nicholls / Reuters Glastonbury 2019.

Two of Europe's biggest music events, Glastonbury and Eurovision, have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decisions were made after Europe was declared the current epicenter of the outbreak by the World Health Organization. Glastonbury was set to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, with headliners including Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar, from June 24-28. Instead, the famous multi-day camping festival on a UK farm will next take place in 2021. In a statement, the organizers of Glastonbury said that even if government restrictions to promote social distancing and stop spreading of the virus are no longer in place by June, it is not possible to hold the festival.

We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily

"Clearly this was not a course of action we hoped to take for our 50th anniversary event, but following the new government measures announced this week – and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty – this is now our only viable option," read the statement from organizers. "We very much hope that the situation in the UK will have improved enormously by the end of June. But even if it has, we are no longer able to spend the next three months with thousands of crew here on the farm, helping us with the enormous job of building the infrastructure and attractions needed to welcome more than 200,000 people to a temporary city in these fields," it continued. Ticket holders can either be refunded or ensure a guaranteed spot — the festival is notoriously hard to get tickets for — in next year's event.

Ronen Zvulun / Reuters Verka Serduchka performs during the Grand Final of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv in 2019.

And Eurovision, the kitschy glitter-filled European song contest, has cancelled its May 12-16 event in Rotterdam. The European Broadcasting Union, who organizes the event, announced in a statement that "the uncertainty created by the spread of cover-19 throughout Europe — and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities — means the European Broadcasting Union has taken the difficult decision that it is impossible to continue with the live event as planned."

An official statement from the European Broadcasting Union on the #Eurovision Song Contest 2020.