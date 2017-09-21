Mexican Official Now Says Reports Of A Girl Trapped Alive Under School Rubble Aren't True

A girl was said to have spent over 40 hours stuck under the rubble of a school in Mexico City after Tuesday's earthquake, but on Thursday an official said no children were alive.

For two days, Mexico had been gripped by the story of a young girl trapped under the rubble of a school in Mexico City after Tuesday's earthquake, but on Thursday afternoon officials made a stunning announcement: the young girl did not exist.

"We want to stress, this story about a girl whose name was out in [news casts], we’ve never had any knowledge of this version,” said Admiral Ángel Enrique Sarmiento, deputy secretary of the Navy.

Sarmiento said that school and education officials said there was no evidence of the girl. All children at the school were either dead, in hospital, or at home, he said.



Sarmiento said he was unaware of how the Frida Sofia saga began. Authorities believe an adult woman remains alive under the school rubble and rescue attempts for her are continuing, he said.

However, later on Thursday, Sarmiento apologized for his earlier words and said rescuers did not have enough information to know if it is an older person or a child in the rubble.

The Navy has been leading rescue efforts at the three-story building housing Colegio Enrique Rébsamen, a school in the southern part of Mexico City.

The building collapsed on Tuesday during the magnitude 7.1 earthquake, with Sarmiento saying Thursday that 19 children and six adults were now known to have died in the disaster. Eleven children were rescued from the rubble, officials said.

On Wednesday, a local TV station on the scene, Noticieros Televisa, reported that contact had been made with a young girl, who had reportedly told rescuers that her name was Frida Sofiía, she was 12-years-old, and was trapped under a table.

Noticieros Televisa, which had prime access to the rescue location, kept their cameras glued to the school all Wednesday, in the hope of capturing her rescue.

The station gave detailed accounts, which they said were verified by officials on the ground, including that rescuers speaking with the girl, that she was given water to drink, and that there were two others, possible dead, near her.

On Thursday morning, rescuers were asked on live TV Thursday morning if they'd had recent contact with the girl. "We continue to do all efforts we can to get to her," said a rescuer.



Thursday afternoon's announcement came as shock to reporters at the scene and Mexicans watching at home.

"Authorities gave minute-by-minute updates of all the information about Frida Sofia, and today they say the girl doesn’t exist,” tweeted Denise Maerker, a host with Noticieros Televisa.

After Admiral Ángel Enrique Sarmiento gave the news Thursday afternoon, Noticieros Televisa stuck to their original reporting, saying that all the information that was given to viewers about the girl had been verified with officials on the ground, including Mexico's Navy.

Hours after the announcement was made, Noticieros Televisa put out a statement on its website demanding the Navy, "inform, with clarity, why it changed its version."

"You can't undo what was said," anchor Denise Maerker said on air, referring to Navy officials. "No one made it up. If someone made it up, it was them."