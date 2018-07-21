A College Student Texted The N-Word To Her Future Roommate Then Blamed Spell Check "Damn spell check I did NOT mean to say that," wrote the Georgia Southern University student. Twitter

Officials at Georgia Southern University have declared the college is "no place for bigotry or racism" after screenshots circulated on social media of a white student accidentally sending a racist slur to a black student who was to be her roommate. Viral screenshots of the text conversation show a female student, who is black, texting an introductory hello to her new roommate who is white. "Her insta looks pretty normal, not too niggerish," replied the white student, suggesting that she was trying to text a friend a racist comment about the other woman's Instagram.

She then blamed her phone's autocorrect function for the slur.

"Damn spell check I did NOT mean to say that. I was texting Hannah and I meant to say triggerish meaning that you seemed really cool nothing that triggered a red flag!" wrote the white woman, apologizing.

The woman who wrote the racial slur appears to have deleted her social media accounts. The other woman has not yet responded to BuzzFeed News' request for comment. The university released a statement about the incident on Friday, condemning the student's racist comments. "The University shares the hurt our community has expressed following the use of a racial slur exhibited in a screenshot shared on social media," it reads. "The use of such racist comments is offensive and unacceptable and in no way reflects the attitudes or values of Georgia Southern University." BuzzFeed News has reached out to Georgia Southern to see if the girl who wrote the slur has received any disciplinary action, but has not yet received a response.

A senior at the school, Leon Bowles, told campus newspaper the George-Anne that black students at the college were not surprised by the message. “I think I speak for the entire African-American population of Georgia Southern when I say that while I am not surprised, I am angry and disappointed," Bowles said. "The text itself was cause enough for outrage, but the pathetic attempt at an excuse and apology, was a flippant insult to her intelligence.”