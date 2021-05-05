The Cop Who Shot And Killed Rayshard Brooks Has Been Reinstated As An Atlanta Police Officer

A former police officer who had been fired from his job and charged with murder in the death of Rayshard Brooks has been reinstated to the Atlanta Police Department.

Garrett Rolfe was fired on June 14, 2020, two days after he shot and killed Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man who'd been sleeping in a parked car in a Wendy's parking lot.

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Civil Service Board reversed the decision to terminate Rolfe, a seven-year veteran of the APD.



In a five-page finding, the board noted that Rolfe was supposed to get 10 days' notice of his termination and the chance to respond to it.

The city had argued that because it was an "emergency action" those rules didn't apply. However, the firing was not properly marked as an emergency action on termination documents and Rolfe was given only hours to respond.

"The Board concludes the Appellant was not afforded his right to due process," the Atlanta Civil Service Board wrote in their finding. "Therefore, the Board GRANTS the Appeal of Garrett Rolfe and revokes his dismissal as an employee of the APD."

The finding notes that then-APD chief Erika Shields did not sign Rolfe's termination forms. She stepped down as chief that same day.

The death of Brooks, a father of four daughters, came just weeks after the murder of George Floyd and helped to fuel nationwide protests against police treatment of Black Americans.

In Atlanta, thousands took to the streets, police arrested dozens of protesters, and the Wendy's where Brooks was killed was set on fire.

