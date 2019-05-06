A Star Middle-School Football Player With College Offers Was Shot And Killed At A Party

A rising 14-year-old football star who already had two college offers died after being shot Saturday night at a party in Illinois.

A stray bullet hit Jaylon McKenzie, who last October was listed as one of Sports Illustrated's "Six Teens Who Will Rule the Future in Sports", as he was leaving after a fight broke out, his mother told CNN.

Illinois State Police said it is investigating the shooting, which occurred at about 11:40 p.m. Saturday in Venice, Illinois, just outside of St. Louis. Officers responded to reports of gunfire and found Jaylon injured. He died shortly after arriving at the hospital.



"I just started screaming," his mother, Sukeena Gunner, said. "I just prayed and asked the Lord not to take my baby."

The young athlete had received offers from the University of Missouri and the University of Illinois to play football, even though he was only an eighth-grader at Central Junior High.