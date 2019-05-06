A Star Middle-School Football Player With College Offers Was Shot And Killed At A Party
Jaylon McKenzie, 14, already had two offers from Division 1 colleges to play football.
A rising 14-year-old football star who already had two college offers died after being shot Saturday night at a party in Illinois.
A stray bullet hit Jaylon McKenzie, who last October was listed as one of Sports Illustrated's "Six Teens Who Will Rule the Future in Sports", as he was leaving after a fight broke out, his mother told CNN.
Illinois State Police said it is investigating the shooting, which occurred at about 11:40 p.m. Saturday in Venice, Illinois, just outside of St. Louis. Officers responded to reports of gunfire and found Jaylon injured. He died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
"I just started screaming," his mother, Sukeena Gunner, said. "I just prayed and asked the Lord not to take my baby."
The young athlete had received offers from the University of Missouri and the University of Illinois to play football, even though he was only an eighth-grader at Central Junior High.
Jaylon's Twitter account showed him attending elite football camps and programs across the country, and posting about his college offers from Division 1 schools. The love of sports was lifelong — his very first word was "ball," his mother told CNN.
"It's still like a bad dream, like I'm gonna wake up in the morning and my baby's gonna be smiling at me asking for something to eat like he always does," she added.
Al Lewis, who coached Jaylon in the Southwest Illinois Jets basketball team, told KSDK that the teen was down to earth about his successes and was a known prankster.
"He was just a great kid," Lewis said. "I know that's cliche in these types of situations, but you won’t find a kid or anyone saying anything negative about him."
Middle-schoolers getting college sports offers is also "very uncommon," but Jaylon was special, said his former coach.
"Off the court or off the football field, you wouldn’t have known he was a superstar. That's when you knew that OK, this is a great kid here," Lewis said. "Because he treated everybody the same."
When Sports Illustrated profiled him, Jaylon said his dream was to "make the NFL." His inspiration was Adoree' Jackson of the Tennessee Titans, who also came from Jaylon's hometown of Belleville. Instead, Jackson posted a condolence message on Sunday for Jaylon. "You was next up and taken too soon!" he tweeted.
A 15-year-old girl who was also shot and injured Saturday night remains in critical condition.
