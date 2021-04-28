Footage Of Andrew Brown Jr.'s Death Won't Immediately Be Released To The Public

Lydia Brown, 92, the grandmother of Andrew Brown Jr., and other family members arrive at the Pasquotank County Courthouse on Wednesday in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

A North Carolina judge denied a request Wednesday for the sheriff's footage showing deputies fatally shooting Andrew Brown Jr. to be immediately released to the public.

Brown was shot and killed in his car outside his home in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, on April 21 as deputies from the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office attempted to carry out a search warrant.

Since his death, officials including the governor, the mayor, and the sheriff have called for the full bodycam footage of his death to be released, which can only be done by court order in North Carolina.

Wednesday's court hearing confirmed that there are four body camera videos and one dashcam — the first time the number of recordings was mentioned publicly.

But Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Foster denied a request by over 20 media organizations for the footage to be released, ruling that the media was not a valid party to request the video.

Releasing the videos, Judge Foster said, could threaten the investigation into the killing, as well as the safety of the officers in the footage.



“The release at this time would create a serious threat to the fair, impartial, and orderly administration of justice,” he said.



However, Brown's son, Khalil Ferebee, had also requested access to the videos. The judge decided that the videos would be released to Ferebee, immediate family members, and one attorney.

The judge ruled Ferebee would have access to the videos within 10 days but that the faces of officers in the videos would be blurred out.

The full videos will remain out of public view for 30 to 45 days, the judge decided, "pending completion of the investigation."

Brown's family, who have seen 20 seconds of one bodycam video, say that it shows an "execution" by officers as Brown attempted to drive away.

Brown family attorney Wayne Kendall told reporters outside Wednesday's court hearing they considered the judge's decision a "partial victory."

