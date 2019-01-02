A Florida Man Attacked A McDonald's Employee Because He Was Mad About The Straw Policy

Police in Florida arrested a man for assaulting two McDonald's employees on New Year's Eve, with a witness capturing the incident in a viral video.

Daniel Taylor, who turned 40 the day before his arrest, was charged with two counts of battery in St. Petersburg after becoming violent over a policy that required straws to be requested at the counter, a witness told BuzzFeed News.

Video of the incident, recorded by Brenda Biandudi, shows Taylor yelling at a young woman McDonald's employee. Biandudi said Taylor had gotten furious after picking up his order and not finding any straws in the condiments section.

"It was all over a straw," she said. "He yelled at the employees, 'Theres no drinking straws here, it looks like someone is not doing their job.'"

The employee then explained to Taylor that it was now policy to not put straws out, but that customers can instead request them.

"He was very upset, he started berating her, swearing, saying 'There’s no law like that,'" Biandudi said. "She said, ‘Yes it is, we’re not allowed to put straws out.'"

"The voices were escalating, they started swearing at each other," Biandudi added.

Since she was the only customer, she began filming on her phone in case a witness was needed. Taylor then leaned over the counter, grabbed the employee's shirt, and jerked her toward him.