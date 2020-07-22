The Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Three Friends Who Went Fishing Is "Pure Evil," Sheriff Says

The sheriff holds up the mugshots of Mary Whittemore, 27, Tony "TJ" Wiggins, 26, and Robert Wiggins, 21.

Three people, including a man with a rap sheet of 230 felony charges, have been charged in connection with the killing of three friends who'd gone fishing in Florida last week.

The three victims, Damion Tillman, 23, Keven Springfield, 30, and Brandon Rollins, 27, were found "literally massacred" on a road heading to a lake near Frostproof, Florida, said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Authorities charged Tony "TJ" Wiggins, 26, with three counts of murder, and believe he shot and killed the three men over a disagreement about a truck.

"He’s a thug," Judd told reporters. "He’s pure evil in the flesh. He’s wild and he’s out of control."

Wiggins has had 230 felony criminal charges since first being arrested at age 12, including 15 convictions and two stints in state prison, Judd said. At the time of his arrest, Wiggins was out on bond for breaking a man's arm with a crowbar.

"His criminal history should shock your conscience, it does mine," Judd said.

Wiggins' girlfriend, Mary Whittemore, 27, and his little brother, Robert Wiggins, 21, were both charged with accessory to murder. Whittemore had no prior criminal history and Robert Wiggins had just one previous misdemeanor.

Security footage shows TJ Wiggins standing in line behind Tillman at a dollar store at 9:56 p.m. on Friday, and they talk. Both men are from the area.