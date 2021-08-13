Florida Hospitals Are “Stacking Patients In Hallways” As The Delta Variant Surges

The calls came fast, first with a cardiac arrest case, next with multiple patients who were having trouble breathing, and all were suspected to have COVID. Usually, Stew Eubanks, a paramedic in Sumter County, Florida, deals with lots of minor emergencies, but now it’s mainly life-threatening cases. After a nonstop 24 hours, his Wednesday shift ended with another cardiac arrest.

“It’s bad right now,” Eubanks, 39, told BuzzFeed News. “We’re stacking patients in the hallways, stacking patients in the waiting room.”

Florida’s hospitals are filling up, with nearly 85% of inpatient hospital beds occupied, according to the Florida Hospital Association’s latest report. In the last week, the state has averaged more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, with nearly 15,000 people hospitalized. That’s shattered previous case records for the state, and COVID-19 deaths, which had been steadily declining since February, are also steeply rising.

By the end of his shift, Eubanks had transported 14 patients, a sharp increase from the six he’d see on a normal day prepandemic servicing the Villages, the largest retirement community in the country. Not only did he have more patients than normal, but they were also much sicker and required more critical care. Of the 13 hospitals in the local area, eight had limitations on which patients they would accept, including a standalone ER that warned it did not have enough oxygen to admit more COVID patients. Eubanks said even patients who manage to get admitted are waiting over 12 hours to receive care and that hospitals no longer have the space to separate highly contagious COVID patients from other people requiring emergency medical attention.

“Everybody is on fire and nobody has any water,” Eubanks said.

Florida has emerged as the nightmare scenario for this summer’s surge in COVID-19 cases. The highly contagious Delta variant is spreading rapidly across the state, where less than half of the population is fully vaccinated. As school starts this week, pediatric COVID-19 cases are already on the rise, and with Gov. Ron DeSantis’s ban on mask mandates, that will likely continue. Pregnant women with COVID-19 are being hospitalized. And with nearly 68% of the state’s hospitals warning that they will face a critical staff shortage in the next week, healthcare workers in the state say they’re already overwhelmed and fear the worst is yet to come.

“Florida and Texas alone have accounted for nearly 40% of new hospitalizations across the country,” White House COVID-⁠19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said on Thursday. “In the past week, Florida has had more COVID cases than all 30 states with the lowest case rates, combined.”

The latest surge in cases is taking a toll on Florida healthcare workers, who had borne the brunt of previous waves of outbreaks. “Our frontline healthcare heroes are finding themselves stretched thin and physical and mental exhaustion is taking its toll,” Florida Hospital Association CEO Mary Mayhew said.

“I see it in the faces of all the other people I work with,” Eubanks said, calling the high level of critical care required for Delta patients a huge mental and emotional drain for healthcare workers. “The incoming crew are supposedly fresh and ready to come in, and they’re beat down as they're walking through the door already because they’re still not recovered.”

At the same time, a heavy load of non-COVID cases has also hit Florida hospitals. That reflects both delayed care for chronic illnesses like heart disease during the pandemic and higher rates of other respiratory illnesses like respiratory syncytial virus in both kids and adults, which typically spread in the fall and winter.

And elective procedures are once again being delayed to prioritize COVID patients. Sam Atallah, a colorectal surgeon from the Orlando area, usually performs at least 10 surgeries every Friday, predominantly on cancer patients. With hospitals on “code black,” nonessential surgeries can only go ahead with permission from hospital administrators.

“As you can imagine, most people having surgery must have some level of urgency,” Attalah told BuzzFeed News. “Yet 10–15 surgeries I was planning to do last Friday were essentially denied, and maybe rightly so because we don’t have the resources to manage things at this time. We don't know how much more of this surge our hospital system can take.

“Healthcare delivery in central Florida is basically almost frozen,” Atallah said.