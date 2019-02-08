Nashville Police officers have charged five children with criminal homicide following the shooting of a 24-year-old musician outside his house on Thursday.

Police say the children shot and killed Kyle Yorlets, the lead singer in rock band Carverton, after he refused to give them the keys to his car. They had already stolen his wallet.

The children — three girls and two boys, ages 12, 13, 14, 15, and 16 — have been charged as juveniles with homicide.

Police say that the five kids were driving in a stolen red Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck in the alley behind Yorlets’s home in the College Heights/Clifton neighborhood.

Yorlets was outside his house when the children spoke with him, stole his wallet, and demanded that he give them the keys to his vehicle. When he refused, he was shot, said police.



The Belmont College graduate made it back inside his house, where a housemate found him. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

On Thursday evening, police traced the stolen pickup truck to a West Nashville Walmart, where all five children were arrested. They had a stolen loaded 9 mm pistol, and a second stolen gun found inside the store.

Yorlets's Carverton bandmates released a statement on Facebook about the singer's death:

