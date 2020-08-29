An 18-Year-Old Organized A Black Lives Matter Rally — And Got A $2,500 Bill For "Police Overtime" From The Mayor

Emily Gil, 18, organized a small Black Lives Matter rally in Englewood Cliffs on July 25 to protest the lack of affordable housing in her community, reported nj.com . Around 30 people turned up to the peaceful event on a Saturday morning.

A New Jersey mayor sent a teenager a $2,500 bill for "police overtime" after she organized a Black Lives Matter protest — but he later rescinded it following media attention, claiming he had received "improper guidance."

A few days later, Gil received a bill in the mail.

“Please promptly forward your payment to the borough in the amount of $2,499.26 for the police overtime caused by your protest,” wrote Englewood Cliffs Mayor Mario M. Kranjac in the letter, according to nj.com.



Gil, who did not respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment, told ABC7 that she had alerted the mayor to her upcoming protest.

"He said, 'So now that you've alerted me that this is going on, I'm going to have to send the police to you,'" Gil said. "So it wasn't something that I specifically requested. It was something that he imposed on me."

A young activist, writer, and filmmaker, Gil graduated this year from Bergen County Technical School. Last year, she won the New Jersey Governor's Award and did an internship in Rep. Bill Pascrell's office.

Pascrell on Saturday called for the bill to be "rescinded immediately," adding that Gil was "apparently being sanctioned" for standing up for justice.

Gil told ABC7 that the mayor also suggested she volunteer at a local food bank. "I felt a little disrespected, because the tone of the letter was condescending," she said.

Kranjac wrote in the letter that it was necessary to charge Gil because she did not meet with officials before the protest. "Your lack of notification left the borough with little time to prepare for your protest so that the police department and department of public works could ensure that everyone would be safe,” he wrote, according to nj.com.



One of the co-organizers of the rally posted on Instagram that the police presence was minimal and mainly involved the erection of plastic barriers.

