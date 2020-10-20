The Feds Are Suing Google, Saying It Has Way Too Much Control Over Internet Searches

The Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against tech giant Google on Tuesday, arguing the company unlawfully maintains its monopoly over internet search dollars through anticompetitive practices.

For over a year, the DOJ has investigated Google, a company with a market value of $1 trillion and control of over 80% of internet searches in the country.

In a phone call with reporters, Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen called Google the "gateway to the internet" and accused it of “exclusionary practices that are harmful to competition."

The lawsuit was filed jointly with 11 state attorneys general in federal court in Washington, DC.



"Two decades ago, Google became the darling of Silicon Valley as a scrappy

startup with an innovative way to search the emerging internet," reads the complaint. "That Google is long gone."



The lawsuit argues that by making itself the preset search engine on Android phones and paying billions to other companies — such as Apple, LG, and Motorola — to ensure it is the default search engine on their products, Google has cut off other competitors from ever having a chance to take a foothold in the market.

"Google no longer competes only on the merits but instead uses its monopoly power – and billions in monopoly profits – to lock up key pathways to search on mobile phones, browsers, and next generation devices, depriving rivals of distribution and scale," Attorney General Bill Barr said in a statement. "The end result is that no one can feasibly challenge Google’s dominance in search and search advertising."

The European Union has filed repeated antitrust lawsuits against Google since 2010.



In recent years, Google has accounted for 95% of all search queries on mobile devices. The DOJ argues that this stifles innovation and customer choice, but Google says it's the customers who are choosing.

"Today’s lawsuit by the Department of Justice is deeply flawed," said a Google spokesperson. "People use Google because they choose to — not because they're forced to or because they can't find alternatives."

Google has published an extensive response to the DOJ lawsuit, arguing that it is not preloaded on many devices and that it plans to fight the case.

"This lawsuit would do nothing to help consumers," it reads. "To the contrary, it would artificially prop up lower-quality search alternatives, raise phone prices, and make it harder for people to get the search services they want to use."

For months, Barr has publicly spoken about his Google investigation. Rosen announced that Barr chose to focus on Google and other tech companies after "broad bipartisan concerns" raised during his Senate confirmation hearings about the concentration of tech companies and their power.

President Donald Trump also baselessly accused Google last year of interfering in the 2016 election, tweeting "watch out Google" and "Google should be sued."