Comedian D.L. Hughley Tested Positive For The Coronavirus After He Collapsed On Stage

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Comedian D.L. Hughley announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 after collapsing on stage during a stand-up gig in Nashville on Friday. Hughley, 57, posted a video on Twitter on Saturday night explaining how shocking the diagnosis was to him. "I was being treated for extreme exhaustion and dehydration. I was very dehydrated," said Hughley. "But it turns out they ran a battery of tests, and I also tested positive for COVID-19, which blew me away."

The former BET and CNN host said he was asymptomatic and did not have any of the normal symptoms of the coronavirus such as a fever, cough, or a loss of smell or taste. "Apparently, I just lose consciousness," said Hughley. "In addition to all the other stuff you have to look out for, if your ass pass out in the middle of a show onstage, you probably need to get tested." Video circulating on Twitter showing Hughley's collapse. In it, he's sitting on stage during his set at comedy club Zanies, and slightly slurs his words and then stops talking.



DL Hughley passed out during his stand-up show at Zanies Nashville tonight. Prayers up for him! @brooklynluv / Via Twitter: @brooklynluv