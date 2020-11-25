Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Has Died At Age 60

In this March 7, 2020 photo, Diego Maradona, sits on the bench prior to Argentina's soccer league match against Boca Juniors at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Maradona, one of eight children, rose from one of South America's poorest slums to become the dominant soccer talent of his generation and, by nearly all measures, one of the two or three greatest ever to play the game.

The Argentina Football Association confirmed his death , writing that it "expresses its deepest pain for the passing of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona."

Earlier this month, Maradona underwent surgery to remove a blood clot on his brain, and then was discharged to a rehabilitation clinic to receive treatment for alcohol addiction.

Argentinian soccer star Diego Maradona, one of the game's most brilliant and controversial players, has died at age 60.

Argentinian soccer ace Diego Maradona lifts the trophy after Argentina was crowned world champion of the 1986 World Cup at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

He led Argentina to a youth World Cup victory at just 18 years of age, and went on to play in four more world cups, including the 1986 edition in Mexico.

Diego, as he was known to millions of fans worldwide, starred in his country's championship run during that tournament, famously dispatching England in the quarterfinals with two of the most famous goals in soccer history.

The second, an eye-popping feat of skill that sent him weaving through nearly the entire England lineup before sending the ball home with his trusty left boot, is widely considered the greatest goal ever scored.

But it is the first strike in that match — perhaps more than any other feat in his career — that helped enshrine Maradona in the sport's firmament.

Jumping high over a taller goalkeeper on a crossing ball before the goal mouth, Maradona raised his left fist and drove the ball home, a violation of the sport rules.

After the match, which Argentina won 2-1, Maradona was asked by reporters whether he'd handled the ball.

"It was a little bit with the head and a bit with the hand of God." To this day, the goal, revered in Argentina and despised in England, is known as the Hand of God.

Maradona played professionally in Argentina, Spain, and Italy, netting 312 goals in addition to 91 while wearing his national colors.

A standout star wherever he played, he reached his greatest glory at the beleaguered Naples club, where his playing led it to its first ever Italian league title in 1987, followed by a second title in 1990.

The victories made Maradona a hero in Naples, revered as much in the southern Italian city as he was back home in Buenos Aires. But his time in Naples also resulted in public disgrace, as Maradona connected with both the Italian mafia and cocaine, two unsavory relationships that would change the course of his life.

As detailed in the 2019 film Diego Maradona, the Argentine fathered an illegitimate child in Naples, got into trouble with his club for missing practices, and ultimately lost the favor of the local fans after Argentina eliminated Italy from the 1990 World Cup in Naples' own Stadio San Paulo.

After losing that World Cup in the final to Germany on penalties, Argentina was highly-touted to win it outright in 1994. But after his team's second match, Maradona was ejected from the tournament after testing positive for ephedrine, a banned substance. He would never play in another World Cup, and his playing career ended four years later.

Since then, Maradona has managed and coached teams, serving as coach of Argentina's Gimnasia y Esgrima since 2019.