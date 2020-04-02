"You came to me in a dream, you had on a very interesting ballet outfit, and you were dancing in the dream.'

The Cuomo brothers comedy act is back at it again. CNN host Chris Cuomo joined his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, via video during the governor's daily press briefing into the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday for some of their signature sibling teasing. On Tuesday, the CNN anchor announced he had tested positive for COVID-19, and was self-quarantining in his basement. He described to his brother that he'd been feverish and having cold shivers, called rigors.

"I had hallucinations," said Chris Cuomo. "You came to me in a dream, you had on a very interesting ballet outfit, and you were dancing in the dream, and you were waving a wand and saying, 'I wish I could wave my wand and make this go away,' and then you spun around and you danced away."

"It was like out of a movie. I had the hallucination that I was seeing Pop. You had on a very interesting valet outfit, and you were dancing in the dream" -- Chris Cuomo details what his Covid-19 fevers have been like

The governor began to laugh. "Well, that's a lot of metaphoric reality in that one," replied Gov. Cuomo. "I thank you for sharing that with us." "I can't get that picture out of my head," said his younger brother, laughing. "Obviously the fever has affected your mental capacity," deadpanned the governor. "I'm alone all the time; I think every thing I say is funny now," replied his brother. The Cuomo brothers have gone viral in recent weeks for their brotherly banter, usually when the governor is interviewed by his brother on CNN. There's often a lot of teasing about who is the favorite son, who needs to call mom, fishing and ribbing about the CNN star's love for the gym.



i spliced together the best moments from the cuomo brothers from the past few days and this is comedy gold

And Thursday's press conference was no different. "I have to tell you, comparatively, you look good," said the governor, after asking his brother if he had a fever.

"I know that sometimes we joke," said the governor. "We're not going to do that today. Rule one is never hit a brother when he's down, and you're literally in the basement."

"I dunno, Andrew, this is probably your best chance," replied his brother. "Because when I'm healthy, you know what happens when we go toe-to-toe when I'm healthy. So really, if I was you, now is the time to strike." "I have no doubt you would hit me when I'm down, that's the difference between us," said the governor, as brothers cracked themselves up. The pair talked about how they enjoy fishing together, and the governor's obsession with cleanliness. "You're the only person I've ever known who fishes in all white," said the CNN anchor, "because you have no expectation of getting any kind of fish or any type of substance on you at any time when we fish. Which is great training for the virus, you have lived the sterilized existence pretty much the entire time I've known you." Chris Cuomo then pretended not to know his brother was doing daily press conferences updating the public on New York's response. "It's sort of like the way you have a show," replied the governor. "You have Cuomo Primetime, I have Cuomo all the time."