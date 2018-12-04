A Hotel Security Guard Was Arrested In Connection With The Killing Of A Florida Woman

A hotel security guard was arrested in connection with the killing of a Florida tourist who went missing in Costa Rica, officials said Tuesday.



The arrest came a day after Costa Rican police discovered a body believed to be 36-year-old Carla Stefaniak, who was reported missing in the Central American country on Nov. 27 after traveling there with her sister-in-law.

The 32-year-old security guard came into immediate suspicion after the details he provided police were inconsistent with details investigators were able to piece together from surveillance video in the area, said Walter Espinoza, head of Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Department.

He was identified as Bismarck Espinoza Martinez, a 32-year-old from Nicaragua who had been in Costa Rica since June.

Stefaniak, who is from Miami, had planned to stay one more night in San Jose to celebrate her birthday, texting her family and friends throughout the day and night, according to ABC. She was due to fly out the next day — and had checked in for the flight and arranged a car to drive her to the airport — but did not get the car or board the flight.

A final text message to friends said the area in which she was staying was "pretty sketchy."

On Monday, a female body was discovered in a wooded area roughly 300 yards from the apartment where she was staying. Authorities said Tuesday that they had conducted an autopsy on the body and believed it to be Stefaniak.