70 People Were Trapped After A Hotel In China Where Coronavirus Patients Were Quarantined Collapsed

A hotel in southeastern China that was used to quarantine people feared to be infected with the coronavirus collapsed on Saturday night, trapping 70 people in the wreckage, reported Chinese media. Chinese state news agency, The People's Daily, reported that 40 people have been rescued from the rubble of the Xinjia Express Hotel in Quanzhou, in Fujian province.



Security video of the moment of collapse shows a huge cloud of dust and flashes of light as the building falls. It's unclear what caused the collapse.

The government recently converted the 80-room hotel into a quarantine residence, reported AP, using it for people suspected of having the coronavirus or having had contact with people who are infected.

Photos show emergency workers helping injured and bloody patients escape. No deaths have yet been reported from the incident.

The hotel, which takes up multiple floors of the building, opened in 2018. AP also reported that a hotel employee said the owner had carried out "foundation-related construction" before the disaster.

