70 People Were Trapped After A Hotel In China Where Coronavirus Patients Were Quarantined Collapsed
So far 40 people have been rescued, and no deaths have been reported.
A hotel in southeastern China that was used to quarantine people feared to be infected with the coronavirus collapsed on Saturday night, trapping 70 people in the wreckage, reported Chinese media.
Chinese state news agency, The People's Daily, reported that 40 people have been rescued from the rubble of the Xinjia Express Hotel in Quanzhou, in Fujian province.
Security video of the moment of collapse shows a huge cloud of dust and flashes of light as the building falls. It's unclear what caused the collapse.
The government recently converted the 80-room hotel into a quarantine residence, reported AP, using it for people suspected of having the coronavirus or having had contact with people who are infected.
Photos show emergency workers helping injured and bloody patients escape. No deaths have yet been reported from the incident.
The hotel, which takes up multiple floors of the building, opened in 2018. AP also reported that a hotel employee said the owner had carried out "foundation-related construction" before the disaster.
The Xinhua News Agency, a state-run news agency, reported that the collapse happened at 7.30pm on Saturday night.
As a way of reducing the coronavirus from spreading further, China has required some exposed or infected people to stay in quarantine hotels. Patients have also been required to stay in these hotels for two weeks after being discharged from hospitals.
More than 105,000 people worldwide have been confirmed to have the coronavirus, after the disease first broke out in Wuhan, China, several months ago. Over 80,000 of those confirmed cases have been in China (and 43,500 of them have recovered already).
-
Amber Jamieson is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Amber Jamieson at amber.jamieson@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.