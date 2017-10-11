Congressman Fears House's Russian Investigation Will Be A "Flat Earth" Report

"There's widespread concern among our Democratic caucus that this investigation is not a serious one," said Congressman Eric Swalwell

Congressman Eric Swalwell said he fears the House investigation into the Russian interference in the 2016 election will be so lacking in factual evidence about what really happened, he's dubbing it a "flat earth report."

"There's widespread concern among our Democratic caucus that this investigation is not a serious one," said Swalwell, who is on the House Select Intelligence Committee, during a Wednesday morning appearance BuzzFeed's morning show AM to DM.

The Congressman who represents the Bay Area noted that the president's son Donald Trump Jr, lawyer Michael Cohen, and political consultant Roger Stone had not been subpoenaed despite being the "most relevant witnesses."

Instead on Tuesday, fellow California congressman Devin Nunes, a Trump ally and head of the intelligence committee, announced that the research company who put together the dossier which alleged ties between Donald Trump and Russia will be subpoenaed.

"Our biggest fear is that at the end of the investigation you'll see a Senate intelligence report where you've seen cooperation between Senators [Richard] Burr and [Mark] Warner and they'll have one set of findings, and you'll see this, what I call 'flat earth report' from House Republicans that completely defies the evidence and what really happened," said Swalwell.

"If we have this kind of disunity between our reports because of the shenanigans we've seen from House Republicans, that actually helps the Russians," he added.



Swalwell called on Nunes to recuse himself from the investigation, after concerns he had passed along confidential information about the probe. In April, Nunes temporarily stepped aside from the investigation.



"It's time that he stay recused or that Paul Ryan steps in and ensures that we have a legitimate investigation," said Swalwell.

