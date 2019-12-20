Christianity Today Called Trump "No Longer Fit For Office" After Impeachment

The editor-in-chief of the influential evangelical magazine Christianity Today said he no longer believes that President Trump is "fit for office" following his "immoral" behavior that led to his impeachment.



A Christianity Today editorial written by Mark Galli was published Thursday, calling on evangelicals to stop supporting Trump.



"But the facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents," he wrote in the editorial, published one day after Trump became the third president in US history to be impeached. "That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.



It continues:



To the many evangelicals who continue to support Mr. Trump in spite of his blackened moral record, we might say this: Remember who you are and whom you serve. Consider how your justification of Mr. Trump influences your witness to your Lord and Savior. Consider what an unbelieving world will say if you continue to brush off Mr. Trump’s immoral words and behavior in the cause of political expediency. If we don’t reverse course now, will anyone take anything we say about justice and righteousness with any seriousness for decades to come? Can we say with a straight face that abortion is a great evil that cannot be tolerated and, with the same straight face, say that the bent and broken character of our nation’s leader doesn’t really matter in the end?



Galli appeared on BuzzFeed News' AM to DM to discuss the editorial and the president's response.