Chance The Rapper Bought The Chicagoist Website And He's Going To Relaunch It

"I bought the Chicagoist just to run you racist bitches out of business," he declared in a new song.

Chance the Rapper announced in a new song that dropped on Wednesday that he's bought Chicagoist, a local news site about his hometown that was closed last year by its millionaire owner after staff voted to unionize.

"I bought the Chicagoist just to run you racist bitches out of business," rapped Chance in the new single "I Might Need Security" released late Wednesday night, specifically referencing the Chicago Sun-Times.

His purchase of the Chicagoist includes the site's archives, internet domain, and social media accounts.

The Chicagoist has not had any new content on its site or social media channels since it was shuttered last November, but the rapper is now planning to relaunch the site.



"I’m extremely excited to be continuing the work of the Chicagoist, an integral local platform for Chicago news, events and entertainment," Chance said in a statement.

"I look forward to re-launching it and bringing the people of Chicago an independent media outlet focused on amplifying diverse voices and content," he said.



Chicagoist was shut down in November 2017, along with related city sites DNAinfo, Gothamist, LAist, and DCist after millionaire owner and CEO Joe Ricketts decided to stop publishing the websites after journalists voted to unionize. The decision left 115 journalists unemployed.