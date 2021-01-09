School Shooting Survivors Say Congress Now Knows How They Feel After The Capitol Insurrection

Rep. Jason Crow comforts Rep. Susan Wild while taking cover as rioters disrupt the joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021.

The haunting images of lawmakers crouching behind desks and staffers barricading themselves inside offices as violent pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol reminded many Gen Z activists of one thing: going to school.

"Mitch McConnell and my little sister now have something in common, which is that they are going to have to go through mass shooting drills," said Cameron Kasky, who was one of the co-founders of the March for Our Lives (MOFL) movement after 17 people were killed in the shooting at his Parkland, Florida, high school.

Young gun-prevention activists told BuzzFeed News the images of the Capitol breach reminded them of the regular lockdowns, drills, and constant fear of a mass shooters they have long experienced going to school every day.

"I knew that firsthand, how hard it is to feel like your safe place isn’t safe anymore," said 20-year-old Mollie Davis, who in 2018 texted BuzzFeed News from her math class during a shooting at her high school in Great Mills, Maryland.



It is, as 20-year-old activist Emma Rowland said, "an integral part of the American school experience."

But will going through this sort of traumatic event have any impact on how lawmakers view gun prevention policies?

Initially, Kasky hoped it would.

"The first thing I thought was you've got people crouched under tables, unaware of where their attackers are, being sloppily managed and evacuated poorly in a very bad effort — maybe they’ll understand," Kasky said. "But then you remember you’ve got Republican politicians who got COVID and then continued to push misinformation and write policies on it that were going to get a lot of people hurt."