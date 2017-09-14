A Key West Dive Bar Closed For The Hurricane, But Let 500 People In To Phone Loved Ones

KEY WEST, Florida — Despite having no cold beer or whiskey for sale, Key West's iconic Green Parrot Bar is bumping post-hurricane. And that's because it's got one of the most precious supplies in town: a working phone.

Five hundred locals lined up outside The Green Parrot to use one of the town's handful of landlines, placing calls to worried mothers, kids, and fellow neighbors who'd evacuated before Hurricane Irma hit.

"Hey ma, it's Joe. It's OK, we're doing good, everything's fine," Joe Hayes, 66, told his mother, after finally getting through on the bar's phone, standing outside in the street to call. A few days earlier he'd left a voicemail for his “lovely 94-year-old mother, who is unfortunately still thriving,” letting her know he'd made it through the storm unscathed, but he wasn't sure if she'd heard it. This time, he got through.

When Hurricane Irma hit Sunday, Key West, the southernmost tip in the Florida Keys, was just to the left of the eye of the storm. Other areas in the Keys suffered extensive home and property damage, with trailers flipped over, boats in the middle of the road, and missing roof tiles. But while Key West saw significant tree and debris damage, most buildings here are fine. Many residents continue to ride around the streets of town on bicycles.

However, there's no running water, no power, and no cell service — meaning many outside the Keys are still fretting about the whereabouts of loved ones who rode out the storm. So The Green Parrot's mechanic, Buco, rigged together a phone line after realizing the closed restaurant next door had a connection and an old handset that he could wire up to the bar with cables.

"He pirated the thing. He did it for the people," said a local who gave his name as Rick "Ricardo" and his age as "66 years and 6 months old."

"Perfect example of Key West coming together," he added.

