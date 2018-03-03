Armie Hammer's Wife Is Suing A Woman Who She Says Pretended To Be Her

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

On Feb. 25, Vanity Fair responded asking for the name of the guest. The following day an email from that gmail account arrived that said the guest's name was "Diana Ellis," and included Ellis's home address. The email was signed "Elizabeth," according to the lawsuit.

A follow-up email later that day, also signed by "Elizabeth," clarified that Hammer and Chambers would be arriving separately from Ellis, and that their original invitation should be sent to their home address and Ellis's invite sent to her address.

"Sensing that something was suspicious and/or inappropriate," reads the lawsuit, Vanity Fair contacted Chambers' publicist who confirmed that they'd made no contact with Vanity Fair and hadn't planned to bring any guest.