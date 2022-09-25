Social Media Made Me Do It: Eat A Butter Board

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, the BuzzFeed News newsletter about influencers and internet culture. You can sign up here. In our new column, Social Media Made Me Do It, we try a new trend, product, or tip from the feed.

“Have you heard of a butter board?” Justine Doiron says at the beginning of her viral TikTok that now has over 8 million views. “I want to make them the next charcuterie board.”