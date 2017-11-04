White House Slams The Bushes After George H W Calls Trump A "Blowhard"

"If one presidential candidate can dissemble a political party, it speaks volumes about how strong a legacy its past two presidents really had," said a White House official.

The White House on Saturday hit back against the Bush family, after critical comments emerged about President Donald Trump from both former presidents in the prominent Republican family.

The Bushes were quoted in historian Mark Updegrove's new book, The Last Republicans, with former president George H W Bush saying in May 2016 that Trump was a "blowhard."



"I don't like him. I don't know much about him, but I know he's a blowhard. And I'm not too excited about him being a leader," Bush told Updegrove.



The 41st president also said that Trump has a "certain ego."

His son, former president George W Bush, also said that Trump was lacking in "humility."

"As you know from looking at my family, [humility] is a certain heritage. That's what they expect, and we're not seeing that [in Trump]," Bush was quoted as saying in the book.

Never one to shy away from a fight, the White House responded on Saturday with an anonymous Trump administration official criticizing the "legacy" of the former Republican presidents.



"If one presidential candidate can dissemble a political party, it speaks volumes about how strong a legacy its past two presidents really had. And that begins with the Iraq War, one of the greatest foreign policy mistakes in American history," a White House official told CNN.

