The father of a Parkland shooting victim tried and failed to introduce himself to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Tuesday, in a moment that was captured on video and immediately became a point of speculation about whether he was intentionally snubbed.



Fred Guttenberg has become an activist against gun violence since his 14-year-old daughter Jaime died in the Parkland massacre on Feb. 14.

Kavanaugh had just been told there would be a 30-minute lunch break in the chaotic confirmation hearing when Guttenberg approached him as he stood from his seat.

Guttenberg quickly tweeted about the interaction with the judge and framed it as a snub, setting up a back-and-forth with the White House and a firestorm on social media.

"Put out my hand to introduce myself as Jaime Guttenberg's dad," he wrote. "He pulled his hand back, turned his back to me and walked away."