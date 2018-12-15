The Border Patrol Commissioner Knew A 7-Year-Old Girl Had Died When He Testified In Congress But Didn’t Mention It

The Customs and Border Patrol commissioner knew that a 7-year-old girl had died in CBP custody when he testified before a Senate judiciary committee on Tuesday, but he didn’t mention it.

The girl from Guatemala, identified as Jackeline Caal, died in Texas less than 24 hours after being taken into CBP custody earlier on Dec. 6. Her death was first reported by the Washington Post on Thursday night.



Texas Democrat Rep. Julian Castro said on MSNBC on Friday night that CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan admitted to him that he’d known about Caal’s death before he testified in front of the Senate committee.

“I was very disturbed by that answer,” said Castro, saying that if someone dies in CBP custody, the agency is supposed to notify Congress within 24 hours, which McAleenan failed to do.

Congressional guidance that accompanied the 2018 Department of Homeland Security Spending Bill directed CBP to “report the death of any individual in CBP custody ... within 24 hours, including relevant details regarding the circumstances of the fatality.”

McAleenan testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee four days after the girl’s death and did not notify lawmakers of the news, meaning he was not questioned by the committee about it.

“Now his argument was that he had not gotten a privacy release from the family, and that also, he didn’t want to politicize the death,” said Castro, arguing that McAleenan could have simply described her as a 7-year-old girl and not identified her.

“So this is going to be a very serious problem for him and an issue that the next Congress will look into,” added Castro.



A CBP spokesperson declined to comment for this story, but the Washington Post reported that McAleenan wrote a letter to another member of Congress on Friday saying he didn’t tell lawmakers about the girl’s death due to privacy concerns and to avoiding politicizing it.



A press release from CBP published Friday noted that CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility and the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General are conducting a review of the girl’s death and also reviewing its public notification policy about deaths in custody.

“Out of respect to the family of the deceased, CBP did not issue a statement regarding the child’s death at the time of the death,” read the statement from CBP officials.