A Convicted Murderer Built Billy Graham's Simple Casket

"America's Pastor" will lie in state in the US Capitol in a plywood casket made by inmates at Louisiana State Penitentiary.

A casket identical to the one Graham will be buried in.

Billy Graham, the world-famous evangelist preacher who died Wednesday at 99, will be buried in a plywood casket made by a convicted killer.

Convicted murderer Richard Liggett led fellow inmates at Louisiana State Penitentiary, the country's largest maximum-security prison, to design and build the casket over a decade ago.

Liggett was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder and died in prison in 2007.

The simple casket is lined with a mattress pad and has a wooden cross nailed to the top. Brass handles are on the side.

Graham's son Franklin, president of the Billy Graham Evangelist Association, saw the caskets being made during a tour of the prison in 2005. The caskets were normally made for inmates who could not afford them. He asked the inmates to build caskets for his parents.



"The Graham family requested no upgrades to the plywood casket. Only a few modifications were made to allow the casket to be transported easily," said the Billy Graham Evangelist Association in a statement.

Graham's wife Ruth, who passed away in 2007, was also buried in an identical casket.