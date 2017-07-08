People Thought Merkel Was Shading Trump, But She Actually Got Mistranslated

That statement, said by Clinton at a fundraiser in New York City, infuriated many Trump supporters, who saw it as a dismissal of them as terrible people.

So, some assumed that Merkel had chosen to say "deplore" as a shoutout to the "deplorables":

Sometimes, it was the opening paragraph of the news story, like in this HuffPost story:

So the word "bedauerlicherweise" is the one that got translated as "deplore" by the translator. Except, it really means "regretfully" or "unfortunately" or "sad to say."

Based on an updated translation from our friends at BuzzFeed Germany, this is what Merkel actually said: "You know that the US, unfortunately, left the climate agreement – or have said, that they want to."

And not, as the G-20 translator said: "You are familiar with the American position, you know that unfortunately, and I deplore this, the United States of America left the climate agreement or rather said, announced their intention of doing this."