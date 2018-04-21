The Five Most Heartwarming Moments Of Barbara Bush's Funeral
"The first lady of the greatest generation."
1. Mourners shared tales from the 73-year marriage of Barbara and George
2. Husband George H.W. Bush wore socks covered in images of hardcover books
3. Son Jeb started crying when he said his mother “was beautiful til the day she died”
4. Four former presidents were in attendance
5. Many joked about Bush's cutting sense of humor
