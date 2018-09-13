A man shot and killed five people in Bakersfield, California, Wednesday, including his wife, before turning the gun on himself.

"This is the new normal," said Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood in a press conference, shown on ABC-23, speaking about mass shootings around the country.



The motive of the shootings and the connection between the shooter and the victims is unknown, apart from that the gunman's wife being among the dead.

“Obviously, these are not random shootings," said Youngblood. "I'm pretty comfortable there will be a connection between all these players."



At around 5:20 p.m. local time on Wednesday, the gunman and his wife arrived together to a trucking business in Bakersfield, located about 90 miles north of Los Angeles. Youngblood told BuzzFeed News the suspect was in his 50s and his wife was in her 40s.



The gunman shot a male at the business and then turned and shot his wife.

A third person arrived and the gunman chased him through the parking lot, before fatally shooting him. Youngblood told BuzzFeed News that police believe both the male victims were associated with the trucking company.

"We don’t have a lot of people to talk to, they’re decreased, so we’re trying to confirm up this relationship," he said.

The suspect then left the area and confronted two people at a nearby residence, and shot and killed them both, said the sheriff.

Initially the sheriff told media it was two men killed, but later clarified it was a male and a female killed. He told BuzzFeed News on Thursday that police believe the pair shot at the home were father and daughter.

"We’re working on the motive on this," Youngblood told BuzzFeed News, saying they expected to explain further in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

The suspect then hijacked a car, carrying a woman and young child. Both of them escaped unharmed.



Shortly afterwards, a sheriff's deputy spotted the suspect driving in the vehicle and tried to arrest him. That's when the gunman turned the weapon on himself and fatally shot himself in the chest.

"Obviously there's some type of situation that caused the husband to be extremely upset and when we know what the reason is for sure, we'll be happy to share it with you," said the sheriff on Wednesday.



None of the identities of the victims or the gunman have yet been made public.

