Aung San Suu Kyi Just Had Another Human Rights Award Taken Away Because Of Her Inaction On The Rohingya Crisis

The United States Holocaust Museum is rescinding a human rights award given to Aung San Suu Kyi, after her failure to intervene in the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar.

A letter from Sara J. Bloomfield, the director of the museum, explains that the museum had been closely monitoring the ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar by government authorities, with over 700,000 fleeing the mass rape and murders of a military crackdown to neighboring Bangladesh since August 2017.



Suu Kyi received the museum's first Elie Wiesel Award in 2012, named for the Jewish scholar and fellow Nobel laureate, for her role in bringing democracy to Myanmar.

But the museum notes Suu Kyi, who is now the civilian leader of Myanmar, has not condemned the atrocities committed against the Rohingya people.



"As the military’s attacks against the Rohingya unfolded in 2016 and 2017, we had hoped that you — as someone we and many others have celebrated for your commitment to human dignity and universal human rights — would have done something to condemn and stop the military’s brutal campaign and to express solidarity with the targeted Rohingya population," writes Bloomfield in the letter addressed to Suu Kyi.

