An Older Asian Woman Was Kicked In The Head And Stomped On In A Racist Attack

The NYPD said its Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the Manhattan incident. Security footage shows staff at a nearby building closing the door to the victim.

NYPD A man can be seen kicking the victim outside the building.

An older Asian woman walking down the street in Manhattan was kicked to the ground and had her head stomped on in a horrifying attack by a man spewing racist insults on Monday morning. The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the assault of the 65-year-old woman in front of a building on West 43rd Street in Midtown, which was captured on security footage. Police said the male suspect made "made anti-Asian statements toward her" as he kicked her in the body and head. The woman sustained a serious physical injury and is in a stable condition in a local hospital.



Warning This image is graphic Tap to reveal Click to reveal NYPD The woman was kicked in the head during the attack.

Police released a photo of the suspect from the Monday attack and are asking for anyone who can identify him to come forward.

Help identify the below individual wanted in connection to an assault. On Monday, March 29th at 11:40 AM, at 360 West 43rd St, a female, 65, was approached by an unidentified male who punched and kicked her about the body and made anti-Asian statements. Info?☎️1-800-577-TIPS. Twitter: @NYPDHateCrimes