 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

An Older Asian Woman Was Kicked In The Head And Stomped On In A Racist Attack

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

An Older Asian Woman Was Kicked In The Head And Stomped On In A Racist Attack

The NYPD said its Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the Manhattan incident. Security footage shows staff at a nearby building closing the door to the victim.

By Amber Jamieson

Picture of Amber Jamieson Amber Jamieson BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 30, 2021, at 11:54 a.m. ET

surveillance footage taken from inside the building
NYPD

A man can be seen kicking the victim outside the building.

An older Asian woman walking down the street in Manhattan was kicked to the ground and had her head stomped on in a horrifying attack by a man spewing racist insults on Monday morning.

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the assault of the 65-year-old woman in front of a building on West 43rd Street in Midtown, which was captured on security footage.

Police said the male suspect made "made anti-Asian statements toward her" as he kicked her in the body and head.

The woman sustained a serious physical injury and is in a stable condition in a local hospital.

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal

 Surveillance footage shows a man with his leg raised
NYPD

The woman was kicked in the head during the attack.

Police released a photo of the suspect from the Monday attack and are asking for anyone who can identify him to come forward.

Help identify the below individual wanted in connection to an assault. On Monday, March 29th at 11:40 AM, at 360 West 43rd St, a female, 65, was approached by an unidentified male who punched and kicked her about the body and made anti-Asian statements. Info?☎️1-800-577-TIPS.
NYPD Hate Crimes @NYPDHateCrimes

Help identify the below individual wanted in connection to an assault. On Monday, March 29th at 11:40 AM, at 360 West 43rd St, a female, 65, was approached by an unidentified male who punched and kicked her about the body and made anti-Asian statements. Info?☎️1-800-577-TIPS.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @NYPDHateCrimes

While surveillance camera footage captured the woman being violently assaulted, it also shows security staff in the building fail to render her aid and close the door on her as she lies in the street.

In a now-deleted tweet, the NYPD's Asian Hate Crimes Task Force called out the building staff: "The cold hearted building security guard not only failed to render aid, he closed the door on the victim," they wrote, according to ABC7.

The Brodsky Organization, which manages the building where the attack took place, posted a statement on its social media saying the workers seen in the video had been suspended.

"The staff who witnessed the attack have been suspended pending an investigation in conjunction with their union," it reads.

The horrifying incident is the latest in a wave of anti-Asian attacks across the country, fueled in part by racist scapegoating of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of the victims of these attacks have been older Asian adults.

The woman injured Monday was walking to church at the time, reported ABC7.

As of March 28, New York City has had 33 hate crimes with an Asian victim reported in 2021, according to the NYPD.

A report by Stop AAPI Hate, an organization monitoring incidents of anti-Asian violence, found that there had been at least 3,795 hate incidents against Asian Americans in the past year.

On the day the report was released, a man targeting Asian women and Asian-owned businesses in the Atlanta area shot and killed eight people.

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT