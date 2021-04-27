Police Shot Andrew Brown In The Back Of The Head, An Independent Autopsy Has Found

Protesters march in the evening after family members were shown body camera footage in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, on April 26, 2021.

An independent autopsy organized by the family of Andrew Brown Jr. found that he was shot five times by police: four times in his right arm and a fatal shot to the back of his head.

"It was a killshot to the back of the head," said attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Brown's family, in a press conference Tuesday morning.

Brown was shot and killed in his car outside his home in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, as deputies from the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office attempted to execute a search warrant on April 21. The office didn't immediately return a request for comment on the autopsy report.

His family viewed 20 seconds of bodycam footage of his death for the first time Monday, which they said showed officers shooting at Brown at least 27 times as he sat in his car. He tried to drive away, the family said, before he lost control of the vehicle moments later and crashed into a tree.

Wayne Kendall, one of the attorneys for Brown's family, said the independent autopsy revealed that he was shot in the right arm four times but was able to continue driving as they were "glancing shots, they were not fatal shots."