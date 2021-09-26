 Skip To Content
Three People Were Killed When An Amtrak Train Derailed In Montana

Five injured people remain in the hospital Sunday, according to authorities.

By Amber Jamieson

Picture of Amber Jamieson Amber Jamieson BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 26, 2021, at 1:14 p.m. ET

Kimberly Fossen via AP

In this photo provided by Kimberly Fossen, an ambulance is parked at the scene of an Amtrak train derailment on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Montana.

An Amtrak train traveling across the country derailed in Montana on Saturday afternoon, killing three people.

The Empire Builder was heading from Chicago to the Pacific Northwest, carrying approximately 141 passengers and 17 crew members onboard at the time, according to a statement from Amtrak.

Eight of the train's ten cars derailed, at least one flipping completely on its side.

Jacob Cordeiro🌹 @jacob_cordeiro

More from #empirebuilder derailment

Twitter: @jacob_cordeiro

Those killed have not yet been identified. On Sunday, officials from Liberty County announced that five injured people remained in the hospital.

No reason has been given for the derailment, but the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

One passenger on board, Jacob Cordeiro, posted multiple photos and videos on Twitter, showing passengers and crew standing alongside the derailed train in a rural setting.

Jacob Cordeiro🌹 @jacob_cordeiro

@RyanDennisWX @newsbyjessica @Amtrak @AmtrakAlerts We derailed

Twitter: @jacob_cordeiro

Amtrak said both crew and passengers are among the injured.

