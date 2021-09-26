Three People Were Killed When An Amtrak Train Derailed In Montana

In this photo provided by Kimberly Fossen, an ambulance is parked at the scene of an Amtrak train derailment on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Montana.

An Amtrak train traveling across the country derailed in Montana on Saturday afternoon, killing three people.

The Empire Builder was heading from Chicago to the Pacific Northwest, carrying approximately 141 passengers and 17 crew members onboard at the time, according to a statement from Amtrak.

Eight of the train's ten cars derailed, at least one flipping completely on its side.