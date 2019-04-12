Amber Heard Has Filed New Allegations That Johnny Depp Abused Her During Drug-Fueled Rages

"We called that version of Johnny, 'the Monster,'" Heard says in new court documents.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp on Jan. 9, 2016, in Culver City, California.

Amber Heard has filed new allegations against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, saying in court documents that he choked, hit, and head-butted her during violent drug-fueled rages. The 32-year-old Aquaman actor said Depp abused alcohol and drugs — both illegal and prescription — during their relationship and became a "totally different person, often delusional and violent," including threatening to kill her, according to documents filed in Virginia's Fairfax Circuit Court on Thursday and first reported by Page Six. "We called that version of Johnny, 'the Monster,'" she said. After consuming eight MDMA tablets in Australia in 2015, Depp choked Heard and then slammed her into a countertop, Heard says. Depp also accidentally cut off the tip of his fingertip on broken glass in the aftermath, and then wrote messages on a mirror in blood using his severed finger, the court documents state.

Amber Heard Facial injuries Heard said she suffered when Depp attacked her.

Heard outlined the new allegations of abuse in a motion asking to dismiss the defamation lawsuit that Depp, 55, filed against her over an op-ed published in the Washington Post. In it, she wrote about being a public survivor of abuse, although Depp is not named. In May 2016, a week after filing for divorce from the Pirates of the Caribbean star, Heard obtained a restraining order against Depp, alleging physical abuse. During their divorce proceedings in 2018, Heard accused Depp of hitting her in the face with a cellphone and pulling her hair. He said in a counterclaim that she punched him in the face, twice. The abuse allegations were later dropped. But the court documents filed on Thursday outline new accusations and reveal the extent of Depp's alleged behavior and addiction problems. "Since their divorce, Mr. Depp has continued to publicly harass Ms. Heard, and attempted to gaslight the world by denying his abuse," Eric George, Heard's lawyer, said in a statement. "It is long past time for Mr. Depp’s despicable conduct to end. Today, we presented to the court irrefutable evidence of Mr. Depp’s abuse. It is regrettable that it will take a judge to finally end the persistent harassment of Ms. Heard by Mr. Depp, but Ms. Heard will take whatever action is necessary to vindicate the truth." Representatives for Depp did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment. In March 2013, Depp tried to set fire to a painting given to Heard by a former love interest, and later hit her in the face, leaving her with a bleeding lip, the court documents state. Heard also says that Depp got drunk on a private plane in May 2014 and started throwing things at her because he was angry about a romantic scene she filmed with actor James Franco for the 2015 film The Adderall Diaries.

"Instead of reacting to his behavior, I simply moved seats," Heard states in the court documents. "That didn’t stop him. He provocatively pushed a chair at me as I walked by, yelled at me, and taunted me by yelling out the name ‘James Franco.’ "At some point, I stood up, and Johnny kicked me in the back, causing me to fall over. Johnny threw his boot at me while I was on the ground." Depp allegedly wrote an apology text message — Depp appeared as "Steve" in her phone as a privacy measure — after the plane incident, saying that his "illness somehow crept up and grabbed" him.

Amber Heard An alleged text message from Johnny Depp in Amber Heard's phone, which lists him as "Steve."

"Once again, I find myself in a place of shame and regret. Of course, I am sorry. I really don’t know why or what happened. But I will never do it again," Depp allegedly wrote. In Heard's court filing, she says that throughout the last three years of their relationship, Depp received medical treatment for his drug and alcohol addiction, including a live-in nurse at times. During a vacation to the Bahamas in August 2014, Heard says Depp kicked and slapped Heard during a fight, before kicking a hole in the door. Later, his live-in nurse and private doctor flew to the Bahamas to help handle his "manic episodes," the court documents state.

Amber Heard Photo of the door that Heard claims Depp kicked in.

Heard also alleges that Depp went on an ecstasy and alcohol binge in March 2015 during a trip to Australia, where she says he violently assaulted her over three days, including choking and shoving her, spitting in her face, and throwing glass bottles at her. Heard says that she still has scars on her arms and feet from the trip, stating in court documents: In one of the most horrific and scariest moments of this three-day ordeal, Johnny grabbed me by the neck and collarbone and slammed me against the countertop. I struggled to stand up as he strangled me, but my arms and feet kept slipping and sliding on to the spilled alcohol and were dragged against the broken glass on the countertop and floor, which repeatedly slashed my feet and arms. Scared for my life, I told Johnny, "You are hurting me and cutting me." Johnny ignored me, continuing to hit me with the back of one closed hand, and slamming a hard plastic phone against a wall with his other until it was smashed into smithereens. While allegedly smashing the phone, Heard says Depp cut off the tip of his finger. The next morning, Heard awoke to messages scrawled on a mirror, allegedly by Depp in oil paint and the blood from his injured finger.

Amber Heard Photos of the messages scrawled in blood and paint.

Heard admitted in the documents that shortly after their return to Los Angeles, she punched Depp when she feared he would hurt her sister.

During another fight in their Los Angeles apartment in December 2015, Heard says, "He slapped me hard, grabbed me by my hair, and dragged me from a stairwell to the office to the living room to the kitchen to the bedroom and then to the guest room. In the process, he pulled large chunks of hair and scalp out of my head." Photos from the incident show clumps of hair on the ground.

Amber Heard Photos of hair Heard claims that Depp ripped out.

Heard states in the court documents, "each time he knocked me down, I chose to react by simply standing up and looking him in the eye. Johnny responded by yelling, 'Oh, you think you’re a fucking tough guy?'"

Amber Heard Heard pictured after the December 2015 incident.

When she told Depp she was leaving him, Heard says he began threatening to kill her, punching her in the face and pushing her into a mattress. "For a while, I could not scream or breathe," she states in the court filling. "I worried that Johnny was in a blacked-out state and unaware of the damage he was doing, and that he could actually kill me."