Amanda Gorman Just Wowed The Super Bowl With A Poem Honoring Essential Workers

Here's Gorman's Super Bowl poem in full:

Today we honor our three captains for their actions and impact in a time of uncertainty and need.

They've taken the lead, exceeding all expectations and limitations, uplifting their communities and neighbors as leaders, healers and educators.

James has felt the wounds of warfare but this warrior still shares his home with at-risk kids. During COVID he's even lent a hand, live-streaming football for family and fans.

Trimaine is an educator who works nonstop, providing his communities with hot spots, laptops and tech workshops so his students have all the tools they need to succeed in life and in school.

Suzie is the ICU. nurse manager at a Tampa hospital. Her chronicles prove that even in tragedy, hope is possible. She lost her grandmothers to the pandemic and fights to save other lives in the ICU battle zone, defining the frontline heroes risking their lives for our own.

Let us walk with these warriors, charge on with these champions and carry forth the call of our captains.

We celebrate them by acting with courage and compassion, by doing what is right and just, for while we honor them today, it is they who every day honor us.