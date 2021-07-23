As COVID Continues To Spread, Alabama's Governor Said "It’s Time To Start Blaming The Unvaccinated Folks"

Vasha Hunt / AP

Alabamians are dragging their feet on getting vaccinated against COVID-19, and their Republican governor is fed up. “Folks [are] supposed to have common sense," Gov. Kay Ivey told reporters on Thursday. "But it’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks. It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down.”

Alabama has the lowest rate of vaccination in the nation. Only 39% of the state's population has received at least one dose of vaccines, according to the CDC.

"These folks are choosing a horrible lifestyle of self-inflicted pain," said Ivey. "I want people to get vaccinated. That's the cure."

COVID-19 has spiked across the country in the last month, as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads as people visit reopened businesses. In data released last Friday, COVID-19 cases in Alabama were up 130% since the week prior. The wave in infections is largely among the unvaccinated, but there have been "breakthrough" cases among people who have received their shots. Still, the vaccines are remarkably effective at preventing serious illness, with nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the US in recent weeks among unvaccinated people. This week, prominent Republicans across the country have been out in force, attempting to convince their constituents to get the lifesaving shot, after months of scaremongering from conservative media.

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville echoed the concerns of the governor. “If you’ve got doubts, talk to your doctor," said Tuberville on Thursday. "Visit with people that know a lot about it. Because we’re in a situation right now where it’s not going away if we don’t get more people vaccinated.”

Elijah Nouvelage / AFP via Getty Images Volunteers and staffers knock on a door during an outreach effort to inform residents about an upcoming COVID-19 vaccination event, on June 30, 2021, in Birmingham, Alabama.