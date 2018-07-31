Trump Said 3D-Printed Guns Don't "Seem To Make Much Sense"

"The age of the downloadable gun formally begins," reads the website of Texas company Defense Distributed.

President Donald Trump said he is examining a settlement made by his own administration that will allow people to download and build guns using 3D printers, tweeting on Tuesday morning that the homemade weapons don't "seem to make much sense."

I am looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public. Already spoke to NRA, doesn’t seem to make much sense!

Starting Wednesday, it will be legal to download plans on how to build a gun using a 3D printer, after a Texas company, Defense Distributed, reached a settlement with the federal government.

"The age of the downloadable gun formally begins," reads the company website. "Legally manufacture unserialized rifles and pistols in the comfort and privacy of home."



The main concern with 3D-printed weapons is both the accessibility and ease with which they can be built and that they remain largely untraceable through most security screenings.

Nine attorneys general — from Washington, Connecticut, Oregon, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia — have banded together to sue the Trump administration over the settlement.



"For unknown reasons, the federal government has put the country in a clear and present danger of the irreversible proliferation of untraceable and, if made with nonmetal components, undetectable guns," reads the complaint filed in a federal court in Washington on Monday.

Trump's tweet on Tuesday morning came shortly after Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter, Jaime, was killed in the Parkland school shooting in February, spoke on CNN about the news.

