Turkey Had An Election And Somehow Cock Rings Got Involved

Sunday's election was 18 months earlier than it would have been before Erdogan moved it up. Why'd he bump it up? Well, last year he got voters to give the presidency a lot more power. Those powers couldn't kick in until the president's next term, so Erdogan decided there's no time like the present.

His AKP party has won in 12 elections in the last 16 years, so he probably had no reason to think they couldn't keep it going.