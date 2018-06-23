BuzzFeed News

Turkey Had An Election And Somehow Cock Rings Got Involved

Turkey Had An Election And Somehow Cock Rings Got Involved

This is probably the weirdest thing you'll read about what was a wild election.

By Alp Ozcelik and Hayes Brown

Headshot of Alp Ozcelik

Alp Ozcelik

Senior Product Support Specialist

Headshot of Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on June 25, 2018, at 11:17 a.m. ET

Posted on June 23, 2018, at 12:37 p.m. ET

This Sunday's ~snap election~ in Turkey was supposed to be rather boring. Instead, the longest-serving leader in the country's modern history faced his biggest challenge ever — and somehow erotic poetry and sex toys got involved.

Adem Altan / AFP / Getty Images

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been in charge of Turkey for a long time, tightening his grip on power along the way at the expense of Turkey's democracy.

Kayhan Ozer / AFP / Getty Images

While he managed to win on Sunday, Erdogan found himself up against an unexpectedly galvanizing competitor named Muharrem Ince, and the battle between them took a few interesting turns.

Adem Altan / AFP / Getty Images

So, it seems Erdogan had to get a bit ~creative~ with his attacks. It all started two weeks ago now at a rally for Erdogan, where he mocked Ince and accused him of having had shady business dealings in the past.

Adem Altan / AFP / Getty Images

Erdogan added that Ince was "apparently a poet. Has an interest in poetry. I'm not going to read from his poetry book. But the youth will see what is in it."

Ince acknowledged the issue himself last week at a rally and stood behind his work.

erdem @errdemglr

"He picked up a book I wrote 30 years ago and is accusing me, telling others to take a look at what I've written," Ince said.

"Who wrote those poems? I did." Ince continued. "Do you have a problem with it? What would you even understand about poetry? You can only read off of prompters and I'm writing poems." He went on to say that he had "nothing to hide," and that he gave away the book, only accepting donations, which he used to open "a science lab at the elementary school I studied at. Ignorant man."

Heated words! But then it got REALLY intense.

Adem Altan / AFP / Getty Images

Wait. Lord of the Rings? ....What?

New Line Cinema

It turns out Erdogan's son-in-law was allegedly...into some stuff.

Cehennem Yakıtı @ateistbelgin

In the purported emails, you can see receipts showing purchase of lube, sex slings, vibrators and...cock rings!

So, to recap, one presidential candidate accused another one of immorality due to his poems of an erotic nature. And the other one effectively called the former's son-in-law Lord of the Cock Rings.

New Line Cinema

So though the election is over, we'll always have this memory, burned into our brains like the words in the Black Speech inscribed on the One Ring.

New Line Cinema
