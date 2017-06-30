People Were Furious That These Ancient Ruins Got Rented Out For A Private Event

BuzzFeed News

The ruins of the ancient city of Ephesus in Turkey have been the host of events before, but a recent picture of tables set up amid the famous site set people off.

By Alp Ozcelik and Hayes Brown

Posted on June 30, 2017, at 2:20 p.m. ET

The ancient Greek city of Ephesus, which lies inside modern day Turkey, is a popular tourist locale and UNESCO World Heritage site that Turks regard with pride.

Harvey Meston / Getty Images

So when a local writer shared images of the site being bedecked with tables for a private event, the people of Turkey went off.

Dücane Cündioğlu @ducane

"It makes no sense," Ducane Cundioglu wrote on Twitter. "They're doing catered events at the ancient city of Ephesus and not one person is speaking out against it. What a shame!"

Turkish Twitter absolutely blew up over the photos, which many regarded as an affront to the dignity of the site.

CON SINOV @10uncukoylu

"A catered event at a centuries old heritage the Ancient City of Ephesus...may you lose all your money."

Soon the original picture began to spread with declarations that the event taking place was a wedding or, in some tellings, a circumcision ceremony.

Emre OĞUZ @oemre

"Did you know that the Ministry of Culture has rented out the Ancient City of Ephesus that was built in 6000 BC and is considered to be the 9th Wonder of the World for a circumcision celebration?"

"Can you imagine the city of Rome opening up the Coliseum for weddings?"

melis alphan ♀ @melisalphan

"The Ministry of Culture apparently rented out the Ancient City of Ephesus for a circumcision celebration. Man, even Apollo himself didn't get his child circumcised there. This is a first in history."

SirAleksKumdagezen @SirAleks_

Some on Twitter demanded that the Minister of Culture either step in to intervene or resign.

Fidel OKAN @FidelOKAN

"If the Minister of Culture does not know about catered events taking place at our historical heritage Ancient City of Ephesus, he should intervene. If he knew about it, he should RESIGN!"

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism released a statement to try to quell the flames, promising that things were less shady than they seemed.

Osman Orsal / Reuters

"Some news sites and social media have alleged that there are weddings being hosted in the Ancient City of Ephesus," the statement read. "Celebrations such as circumcision ceremonies, weddings, engagement and marriage ceremonies do not take place in the Ancient City of Ephesus." The statement also added that within the city, the Grand Amphitheater, the Odeon, Celsius Library, the Pier Street and the Pier Baths are open for limited cultural and touristic use.

It...didn't exactly help. Especially since the photos were actually from an event on Tuesday for passengers of the Wind Star Cruise Ship.

İzmir Marşı🇹🇷 @IzmirMarsi

"They open the Ancient City of Ephesus to their own citizens for 40 Turkish Liras, but they host special dinners for cruise ships. History lies there, HISTORY."

"The company has paid the appropriate fees to the relevant arm of the Ministry," the ministry said of party's host, Sea Song Tours. They added that the decorations were resting on a concrete cover that had been there since 1978 and that the utmost care was taken not to disturb the site, the Celsius Library.

melis alphan ♀ @melisalphan

"Oh so apparently it wasn't a wedding at Ephesus, but a meeting, a cocktail party. What difference does it make? I'm so tired to be taken for a fool the last couple of years"

Though to be fair, some were pretty rightly offended not by the site's rental, but how basic the decorations were.

Elysium @Elysium0510

"If you're so far off that you're doing a wedding in Ephesus, might as well choose appropriate decorations. What are those tablecloths? It's like a cheap rental wedding space. I shit on your taste!"

Archeologists Association Izmir Branch Chief Assistant Professor Ahmet Uhri actually agrees with the ministry, saying in a post that events such as this have been happening for the past 40 years.

Murad Çobanoğlu @muradcobanoglu

"Ephesus Celsus Library that was built by the Roman Empire just so #SelcukBelediyesi [Selcuk Municipality, where Ephesus is located] can use it as a wedding salon"

Uhri has added that similar events have happened in other ancient sites as well, saying that these events are good for the promotion of Turkey.

Merve Boyraz @mrvbyrz

"I too was going to host my wedding at the Ancient City of Ephesus but apparently it's booked until August"

However, he did agree that the table settings were just kind of tacky.

ess @lalileama

"You can't see this photo in another country. It's a shame, did glorious Ephesus stay standing for centuries just so you can host a wedding there?! Shame"

