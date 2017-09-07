Trump's Mar-A-Lago And Other Florida Resorts Are About To Get Slammed
With evacuation ordered for Miami's coastal zones, Trump properties are facing a storm surge threat.
Several of Donald Trump's properties, including the "winter White House" Mar-A-Lago, are in the evacuation zones ordered ahead of Hurricane Irma, now expected to make landfall in the mainland US on Sunday morning.
Hurricane Irma is now forecast to hit southern Florida as a Category 4 storm with 145 mile per hour winds, promising an extreme, "life-threatening" storm surge threat to the entire southern tip of Florida, according to the National Weather Service."Evacuees should move as soon as possible to the homes of friends or family who live outside of evacuation areas," Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said in the mandatory order for homes closest to the coast in the county of 2.7 million people. Nearby Brevard County and Palm Beach followed suit on Thursday morning.Evacuations are staged by flood "zone," starting with Zone A and coastal barrier islands, where many Trump properties stand. Among the places now under the order are at least four Trump properties: Trump Grande, Trump Towers, Trump Hollywood, and Mar-A-Lago.Trump International Beach Resort indicated on its website that it has closed due to the storm, while the residences are on a barrier island subject to the evacuation order. The front desk at Mar-A-Lago did not answer the phone on Thursday afternoon.
Hurricane Irma is now forecast to hit southern Florida as a Category 4 storm with 145 mile per hour winds, promising an extreme, "life-threatening" storm surge threat to the entire southern tip of Florida, according to the National Weather Service."Evacuees should move as soon as possible to the homes of friends or family who live outside of evacuation areas," Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said in the mandatory order for homes closest to the coast in the county of 2.7 million people. Nearby Brevard County and Palm Beach followed suit on Thursday morning.Evacuations are staged by flood "zone," starting with Zone A and coastal barrier islands, where many Trump properties stand. Among the places now under the order are at least four Trump properties: Trump Grande, Trump Towers, Trump Hollywood, and Mar-A-Lago.Trump International Beach Resort indicated on its website that it has closed due to the storm, while the residences are on a barrier island subject to the evacuation order. The front desk at Mar-A-Lago did not answer the phone on Thursday afternoon.
The Trump National Doral resort in Miami, however, is "fine, we're still open, and normal," according to its front desk.A press spokesperson for Trump hotels, Hwee Peng Yeo of Glodow Nead Communications, told BuzzFeed News that properties "take all precautions and work with local authorities in any kind of emergency."
Mar-A-Lago, built in the 1920s, has a long history of withstanding hurricanes. Trump reportedly collected $17 million in damages from a 2005 hurricane there, and complained of water damage to a basement. The stucco covered club is reportedly anchored by steel beams to the coral foundation of Palm Beach island, enabling it to withstand storms repeatedly."That house has never been seriously damaged," Trump's former butler told the Associated Press last year, describing the estate's past luck with hurricanes. "I was there for all of them."
Evacuations are staged by flood "zone," starting with Zone A and coastal barrier islands, where many Trump properties stand.
-
Product and Other Things @ BuzzFeed
Contact Alp Ozcelik at alp.ozcelik@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.