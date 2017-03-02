BuzzFeed News

This Shopping Experience Is For People Who Don't Like People

Women's fashion brand Reformation has a futuristic new store in San Francisco that uses touchscreens instead of salespeople. BuzzFeed News took a look around.

By Allyson Laquian

Allyson Laquian

BuzzFeed News Junior Producer

Posted on March 2, 2017, at 2:27 p.m. ET

The women's fashion brand Reformation has a futuristic new store located in San Francisco's Mission district.

Allyson Laquian / BuzzFeed News / Google Maps

If you don’t like interacting with salespeople, this is the store for you.

Allyson Laquian / BuzzFeed News

Once you walk in, you can browse clothing racks IRL in the showroom.

Allyson Laquian / BuzzFeed News
Then, you can go use one of the three touchscreen monitors mounted throughout the store, and select the clothing you want to try on.

Allyson Laquian / BuzzFeed News

Behind the scenes, workers will gather the items from inventory and put your stuff into a “magic wardrobe” (which is pretty much a smart dressing room). It’ll take a few minutes for the items to appear in the fitting room.

An attendant will call your name when it’s time to go in.

Allyson Laquian / BuzzFeed News

There’s a two-way door system with a super-strong magnet in each fitting room that allows employees to fill up the wardrobe from the other side — without being able to walk in on you changing.

Allyson Laquian / BuzzFeed News

If the door to your side, the fitting room side, is open, the employees won’t be able to open the opposite door on the inventory side.

That’s because there’s 900 lbs of magnetic force preventing the other door to have access.

Allyson Laquian / BuzzFeed News
Inside the fitting room, there is a selection of different lighting scenarios ("basic," “cool,” “golden,” and “sexy-time”). You can also connect your phone to in-room speakers to play your own music.

Allyson Laquian / BuzzFeed News

If a size doesn’t fit you, you can pick another size on the touchscreen monitor in your fitting room.

Allyson Laquian / BuzzFeed News

So you don't have to call a salesperson (or leave your fitting room half-dressed) to get a different size.

Just remember to close your door or your items won’t come.

Allyson Laquian / BuzzFeed News

This new retail experience is a mixture of in-person and online shopping: You select items from a screen, but you get to test and see the clothing IRL.

Allyson Laquian / BuzzFeed News

Once you’re ready to check out, a salesperson with an iPhone will help you.

Allyson Laquian / BuzzFeed News

Because there are no cash registers, the new store only accepts credit and debit cards.

Congratulations, you’ve successfully had a somewhat antisocial shopping experience.

Allyson Laquian / BuzzFeed News
