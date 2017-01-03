BuzzFeed News

The "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Fall Finale Cliffhanger Was Just Insane

The "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Fall Finale Cliffhanger Was Just Insane

Warning: MAJOR spoiler ahead if you haven't yet seen the Jan. 1 fall finale.

By Ali Velez

January 2, 2017, at 7:50 p.m. ET

Anyone who loves Brooklyn Nine-Nine will probably agree that Gina Linetti, played by the hilarious Chelsea Peretti, is a treasure.

So naturally, Sunday night's giant cliffhanger in the show's fall finale left us all feeling some things.

Earlier in the two-part finale, there was a seemingly throwaway line that turned out to be a bit of foreshadowing.

In this scene, Gina and Amy try to tutor Charles, an overzealous texter, in office text chain etiquette. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
And then, in the final seconds of the show, THIS happened.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
WHAT. THE. WHAT?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Executive Producer Dan Goor told Entertainment Weekly that Gina's seemingly innocuous line was actually the inspiration for that ending.

&quot;We wrote a joke for Gina, in which she tells Charles that she’d rather get hit by a bus than receive another text from him,&quot; Goor told EW. &quot;After we wrote it, I thought, ‘She should get a text from Charles and then instantly get hit by a bus.&#x27;”
Peretti uploaded this on-set video of the stunt to Instagram.

Ryan Case, who directed part two of the finale, told BuzzFeed that the "cast was so into filming that scene."

"We had finished their coverage before the actual stunt," she said. "Art made a fake Chelsea mannequin, and Melissa, Chelsea, and Joe stuck around to see us smash it with a bus."

The episode's director said that Gina's rare moment of friendly support gave the moment an even greater impact.

&quot;It was so out of character for Gina to hug Charles and be proud of someone, but it really helped pay off that classic bit...For her to put herself out there and have that happen a beat later,&quot; Case said.
  1. So what do you think this means for Gina?

So what do you think this means for Gina?
