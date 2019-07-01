Jennifer Clasen / HBO Meryl Streep in Big Little Lies

Ever since Meryl Streep sauntered into Big Little Lies with a mouthful of fake teeth and oddball cadences, it was clear that her character, Mary Louise Wright, was there to make trouble. The HBO series could use some, as it embarked on a second season that wasn’t part of the original plan, having wrapped up its first with the climactic killing of the man who’d been abusing one of the characters and who’d raped another. Beautiful, brutal Perry (Alexander Skarsgård) got shoved down the stairs, and the Monterey Five — Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Jane (Shailene Woodley), Renata (Laura Dern), and Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz) — covered it up and took a cathartic trip to the beach. The obvious way to continue the story would be to threaten to expose the women’s secret, and who better to do that than the dead man’s mother? Mary Louise is ostensibly in town to help out with her grandchildren as her widowed daughter-in-law, Celeste, deals with what Mary Louise assumes is a mourning period, though for Celeste it’s a lot more complicated. But she’s also been acting at times as a shit-stirrer and an amateur detective, a self-appointed Miss Marple of the Monterey Peninsula with a conveniently selective sense of the truth. Mary Louise adored her son and seems to have no sense of (or desire to hear about) his capacity for violence. She’s implied that Jane is a liar and that Celeste was an inadequate wife, and outright insulted Madeline in a conversation that was both deliciously passive-aggressive and masterfully accessorized with a crucifix pendant. As Big Little Lies approached its season midpoint, it even teased the possibility that Mary Louise was working with the police. That was a fake-out. The big move that Mary Louise made on Sunday’s episode resulted not in a juicy twist, but a depressingly ironic one. Mary Louise was trying to have Celeste, a woman struggling to move forward from her marriage to Mary Louise’s abusive son, declared unfit as a parent in order to have her children removed from her care and placed with their grandmother. Big Little Lies has always been an exploration of women's trauma in the form of a gossipy murder mystery, but the distance between meme-ready moments like Renata’s bankruptcy freakout and the deliberately murky depths of Celeste’s PTSD has felt stark in this second season. Perry may be dead, but he’s still occupying a lot of real estate in Celeste’s head (Skarsgård still appears in flashbacks). In her recollections he’s unfailingly romantic and loving, because she’s repressing all the bad things, choosing to burnish his memory as a way of processing her grief and guilt. She can only recognize the awfulness with which he treated her when she envisions someone else in her place, and she still blames herself. In that, Mary Louise is a poisonously perfect foe, because she blames Celeste too.

Mary Louise always seems to think that women are at fault — the living embodiment of so many dark thoughts Celeste has had about being complicit and an equal participant in her own abuse. Mary Louise turns Perry’s rape of Jane into his being “unfaithful,” and then turns his “unfaithful” behavior into something that was Celeste’s fault: “What was he looking for — perhaps seeking refuge from?” she asks. She’d seem like a caricature if she weren’t also so pitiable, holding herself to these same wretched standards.

Jennifer Clasen / HBO

Mary Louise takes the blame for her husband leaving her after the death of one of their children, and treats the fact that he transformed into a devoted father when he started over with a new family as something good coming from a tragedy. Even her decision to remove Celeste’s twins from their mother is framed as coming at a great cost to her. There’s a tightening at Mary Louise's jaw when her attorney warns her that a legal fight will likely alienate the boys from her permanently, but she insists “This isn’t about me needing to be liked,” and she seems to believe it. She isn’t acting out of cruelty; she’s doing what she thinks is right — which doesn’t make her behavior any less damaging. If there’s a throughline in this season of Big Little Lies, it’s that maternal good intentions themselves aren’t worth shit. Mary Louise made her son her reason for living, and he grew up to be an abusive rapist. Yet she continues to only believe the best of him, apologizing for and denying his cruelty toward women. She’s the extreme example, but it’s a theme that’s come up in some of the other characters’ storylines as well. Renata, throwing one last ludicrously lavish birthday party for her daughter before her family returns to the ranks of the 99%, talks as though their lives are over and her child’s future is a write-off: “All my hopes and dreams for Amabella have gone to shit!” But Amabella, who’s still in elementary school, doesn’t seem old enough to have a grasp on the wealth she’s no longer going to bask in. When she has an anxiety attack, it’s in part because of her parents fighting, but mostly about something that no amount of money will shield her from, despite Renata’s threats to buy every kid in the school a polar bear — climate change. Madeline wants her oldest daughter Abigail (Kathryn Newton) to go to Stanford and doesn’t want to accept the fact that Abigail has neither the grades nor the desire to attend. In fact, Abigail doesn’t want to go to college at all, which throws Madeline into a spinout that has more to do with her own insecurities about not having gotten a bachelor’s degree than her child’s well-being. While Renata and Madeline experience crises over being unable to cradle their children in privilege to the degree they’d like, Celeste’s own conflicted desires to do right by her kids are tangled up in her intensely conflicted feelings about their father. “He could make mistakes, but your daddy was a beautiful, wonderful man,” she tells the boys. It’s a dramatic rewriting of their domestic history that reflects the revisions she’s been making in her own memory, but that doesn’t disperse the dread that bubbles up whenever she believes the twins are reenacting aspects of their father’s abuse. In contrast, Jane, the character who’s been most active in confronting her past pain, finally tells her son, Ziggy, the truth about his father, after learning that he already knew some of it, and had known for months. Where she’d been trying to protect him, he had been, in his own way, doing the same for her. Maternal good intentions are what brought the characters of Big Little Lies together. The show’s Monterey is a sanctuary for raising organic children before launching them on their way to advantaged adult lives. “Everybody moves here for the education. Basically, it’s private school at a public school price,” Madeline assured Jane in the series premiere back in 2017. The show’s setting has never resembled the actual Northern California city all that much, because it’s more of an idea of a place — a blue-state answer to the idyllic heartland town, a coastal community where the air is clear, the politics are progressive, and the sensibilities are high-end crunchy (it’s fun to guess which of the characters have or have not vaccinated their offspring). And if that community is, whoops, almost uniformly white and wealthy, the residents can rest assured that it’s not explicitly exclusionary policies that are keeping it that way, just the equally effective but more indirect forces of economics and NIMBYism.

Courtesy of HBO