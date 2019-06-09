How "Always Be My Maybe" And "Long Shot" Rethink The Rom-Com Leading Man

Summit Entertainment, Ed Araquel / Netflix Seth Rogen in Long Shot and Randall Park in Always Be My Maybe

One thing that Marcus Kim, the HVAC technician and struggling rapper played by Randall Park in Always Be My Maybe, and Fred Flarsky, the unemployed alt-weekly journalist played by Seth Rogen in Long Shot, have in common is trouble dressing for the occasion. Fred turns up at an exclusive cocktail party in a snapback and brightly colored windbreaker he passes off as dressy because it zips all the way up. Later, caught without anything appropriate to wear to a state dinner, he's given a traditional Swedish suit, knee breeches and all, a prank that makes him look like he's participating in an obscure form of cosplay.

When Marcus gets invited to a high-end dinner, he busts out a timeworn tux that could be a holdover from his high school prom, only to end up the lone figure in black tie in a restaurant otherwise full of designer T-shirts. So he wears a T-shirt himself to the next occasion, only to discover that he’s not allowed to enter without a jacket. He’s loaned one that's much too big, leaving him looking like a child dressed in his father's clothing. It's an observation that could apply to both of these characters, who may be well into their thirties, but who seem to find the adult world to be semi-foreign territory. Call these guys the rom-com schlubs — not man-children, exactly, but not fully developed grown-ups either, much less hunky heartthrobs ready to sweep their leading lady off her feet. Over the decades, romantic comedy men have been fast-talking charmers, sweetly hapless stammerers, jerks with soft centers, boombox-wielding dreamers, wry urbanites, and regular old nice guys, but it's hard to think of a time when they've been presented as so pointedly less than as in these two movies. Fred and Marcus stand in stark contrast to the powerhouse women they love, and who, to the men’s astonishment, turn out to love them back. Marcus wins the heart of Sasha Tran (Ali Wong), who grew up next door to him in San Francisco, and who's become a celebrity chef building out an empire of restaurants around the country, while Fred dates Secretary of State Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron), who was once his babysitter and is now ramping up a presidential run. It's easy to see how these films could be interpreted as male wish fulfillment fantasies about characters who are inexplicably liked by women even as the men don't seem to have much to offer. Long Shot, in particular, sometimes brings to mind the 2007 Judd Apatow movie Knocked Up, in which Katherine Heigl appears to stay with Rogen out of... general resignation? But because they focus instead on the desires and frustrations of their driven women, they play out as something different — opening up the conventions and expectations of the rom-com, and, in particular, what romance looks like when it's the woman who has all the capital. They may not radically upend the genre's gender dynamics — when Fred's best friend describes Charlotte and Fred's relationship as "Pretty Woman, but she’s Richard Gere and you’re Julia Roberts," he's leaving a whole bunch of inconvenient elements out of the comparison. But they suggest a new frontier for the rom-com lead as someone whose swooniest quality might just be his willingness to be supportive.

The rom-com schlub is neither the hottest nor the most powerful guy in the room — Rogen's character fumes in the shadow of a romantically available, fitfully smooth variation on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Alexander Skarsgård), while Marcus's rival is first a high-flying restaurateur played by Daniel Dae Kim, and then no less than Keanu Reeves as an outlandish version of himself. But that's part of the schlub's appeal — he's not someone who looks at a relationship as a strategic, mutually advantageous melding of compatible brands.

Summit Entertainment Long Shot

Sasha, at one point in Always Be My Maybe, refers to Marcus as "a regular guy," and he's hurt, not realizing that she sees it as a good thing. Meanwhile, Charlotte, describing her sparse dating life, sighs, "Who wants to follow me around the world and hope I have five minutes to be affectionate?" while Fred looks on with hearts in his eyes, ready to sign up. It's not an accident that Marcus and Fred go way back with their respective love interests. It explains how characters inhabiting such different orbits would meet, but it also suggests that Sasha and Charlotte like having found someone who knew them as a person first, not a star. Rogen, as his recent GQ spread reinforced, and Park, with his crinkly-eyed dad allure, are both stealth smokeshows, and their characters are funny and disarming and entirely plausible as objects of affection. Despite what the incels tell themselves, love is not a mathematical competition that the possessor of the most sharply angled jawline or the biggest bank account will always win. But rom-coms have tended to abide by conflicted, sometimes regressive ideas about masculinity themselves (consider whatever Gerard Butler was doing in The Ugly Truth), and these two films feel like they're trying, however imperfectly, to pry the genre away from that. The idea that the voting public would react badly to seeing Charlotte with someone they perceive to be below her actually becomes a plot point in Long Shot, though Charlotte also observes that "guys don’t really want to date women who are more powerful than them." Her desires don't seem to figure into the discussion at all. The big question in both Long Shot and Always Be My Maybe is not why Charlotte and Sasha enjoy spending time in the company of these men — these men make them happy — but whether these men, accustomed to setting the (often limiting) terms of their own lives for so long, will be able to handle compromising and fitting themselves around the bigger ambitions of the women they want to be with. "I don't need you to live my life, but I need you to understand that this is my life," Sasha says to Marcus when she tells him she loves him, but she's not going to put everything on hold to accommodate his comfort zone. "After the opening, I'm going to go to New York, and if you don't want to come with me, then just say it."



The alleged death of the mainstream romantic comedy, and its subsequent Netflix- and Crazy Rich Asians–enabled reemergence, has been the subject of a lot of analysis and not a little dispute. Wesley Morris, pining for the Katherine Heigl heyday in the pages of the New York Times, speculated that one of the reasons the genre fell out of favor is the rising sentiment that there's something inherently retrograde about romance when it comes to empowered women characters. (Consider the crowdfunding campaign to get girls to see Captain Marvel that, weirdly, touted the superhero's role model worth by pointing out how "unlike many female characters, her story doesn’t rely on romance and other typical woman character arcs.")

Ed Araquel / Netflix Always Be My Maybe