There Are More Than 80 Infants Buried In Guantanamo Bay's Cemetery

Tucked away in a restricted corner of the military installation, a navy cemetery paints a picture of the colorful history of the U.S.'s oldest overseas base.

GUANTANAMO BAY NAVAL BASE, CUBA — There is a winding road that cuts behind Guantanamo Bay Naval Base's outdoor movie theater. Continuing past a white gate, it curves around munitions storage sheds until it reaches a small, gated gravesite. A blue and yellow sign indicates a naval cemetery.

This small plot of land is far removed from the base's bustling downtown area, and miles from its more well-known namesake, the Guantanamo Bay detention facility. Walking among its stoic tomb markers tells a different story of the quiet base on Cuba's southeast coast, where for the better part of a century, the base saw a whole host of international traffic before its gates were sealed amid Cold War tensions.

The ground is hard and dry here. Patches of determined grass attempt to poke through red and gray pebbles. Towering cacti loom just outside the fence, where two short, stone buttresses, both with chipped yellow crosses painted on white wood boards, frame the entrance to the modest lot on the southeast corner of the base.

Nearly 80 years old, Cuzco Cemetery is one of the hidden gems of Guantanamo Bay, the United States’ oldest overseas naval base. Walking its rows of white, marble tombstones, reminiscent of Washington’s Arlington National Cemetery, brings some of the century’s worth of colorful history at the installation to life.

There are more than 300 people buried here, from a sweeping variety of nationalities and occupations — merchant marines, the base's civilian workers and Cuban exiles all lie together in this quiet patch of dirt, just feet from the crystal clear waters and rocky cliffs of Cuba’s coastline. It's most recent burial was in August of last year, when Rupert Ivan Bambery, a Jamaican national who lived on the base for 65 years, passed away.

Eerily, Cuzco's residents include more than 80 infants and babies. The vast majority of the dates carved into their headstones are from the mid-1950s to the 1960s; some are missing birth or death dates altogether. Most lived just days before being interred. Of the few on base interested in the cemetery's history, the little ones are largely believed to have been victims of an epidemic — the Guantanamo Bay Naval Hospital on base, the cemetery's keeper, didn't respond to BuzzFeed News when asked just what killed them.