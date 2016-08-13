Donald Trump Supporters: He's Right, Hillary Clinton Is A Cheater

At a rally in Altoona, Trump supporters said they thought Clinton would probably cheat her way to a Pennsylvania victory.

ALTOONA, Pa. — Donald Trump fanned flames Friday in Altoona, Pennsylvania, a small, blue-collar city about two hours west of Harrisburg, telling an overflowing auditorium of supporters that the only way democratic rival Hillary Clinton would win their battleground state was if she cheated the system.



“The only way we could lose, in my opinion — I really mean this Pennsylvania — is if cheating goes on,” he said.

And his anxious supporters in this rural region were clear: he’s right.

“I am concerned about it because of her past record with the lying and cheating that she does, I could see her stooping to about any level to win, yes,” said Melissa Joseph-Bonatesta from nearby Cambria. “She’s cheated with everything else. She shouldn’t be where she is because she cheats and lies about everything.”

"She cheats all the time,” said Kenny Benton of Bedford. His friend, Tim Servello of Duncansville said he didn’t trust the state’s electronic voting system.