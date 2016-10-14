DC Is Watching Russia's Latest Chess Moves Very Carefully

“It’s like the raptors testing the fence in Jurassic Park,” one administration official said.

WASHINGTON — Diplomats in the US and Europe are worried that recent moves by Russia are increasing the chances for an unintentional confrontation.

“It’s like the raptors testing the fence in Jurassic Park,” one administration official said. “The potential that an accident or collision could escalate or could result in serious injury or death is real cause for concern.”

In the past two weeks, the Kremlin said it would deploy nuclear-capable missiles to Kaliningrad and missile defense systems to Syria, announced “war games” in the Black Sea, said it was weighing new military bases in Cuba and Vietnam, and pushed an internal campaign for Russian officials to “get ready for war.”

They are just the latest developments in the rapidly rising tensions with Russia. Since its invasion of Ukraine in 2014, the Kremlin has been incrementally testing Western response to its aggressions, culminating in a series of swift escalations through the early days of October. The moves come on the heels of US threats to retaliate after formally accusing Moscow of meddling in its upcoming election.

"Our buzzwords around here are risk reduction and transparency,” a NATO diplomat said, pointing to the increase of Russian incursions into NATO-allied airspace, which often leaves allies scrambling for a response. “We want to try and prevent any accidents or misunderstandings."

And as it continues pushing the envelope, Russia has managed to unsettle even the European Union’s most ardent arbitrators. France, Italy and Germany have often been Europe’s loudest voices urging caution when it comes to Russia, but in just a week, Moscow has managed to, snub Paris, and push Germany and Italy to reportedly weigh new sanctions on the Putin regime.

“Russia has really upped their ante in the negativity zone. The usual Russia apologists are not apologizing this week,” the NATO diplomat said. “That’s kind of a shift in perception.”