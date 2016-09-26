DC Officials Say Iraqis Will Face Long Slog In Mosul Fight

US officials also push back against the idea that the fight, which could be launched in coming weeks, is part of an October surprise.

WASHINGTON — National security officials are preparing for a long fight to wrest the Iraqi city of Mosul from ISIS control, with one official warning the battle could echo some of the fiercest fighting of the Iraq war.

“This is going to be Fallujah in 2004,” one intelligence official said of the upcoming battle for Mosul, expected to be launched as early as next month. Pushing ISIS out of the city is only the beginning, the intelligence official said — coalition forces are gearing up for what ISIS fighters might leave behind in the dense urban battlefield. “You’re not going to be worried about [car bombs], you’re going to be worried about whole buildings wired to explode.”

The warning comes just as the White House mulls sending another 500 US troops to Iraq to help in the battle to retake the city. (The battle for Mosul will be led by Iraqi and Kurdish forces on the ground, with U.S. forces playing only a supporting role.)

The comments, like those of the other officials, reflected the difficulties local forces will likely face in fighting the offensive — and that the U.S. military planners will face in trying to coordinate it.

Speculation has circulated in Washington that, in a heated campaign season, the White House might be pushing an October Mosul offensive in the hopes that a sweeping victory could push Hillary Clinton into office. But, the intelligence official pointed out, the opposite might very well be true. Rather than a boost for Democrats, a Mosul offensive gone bad could be a political headache for the White House. It’s the antithesis of an October surprise, the official said: messy, difficult, and completely unresolved.

The battle to retake Mosul represents the most ambitious and most critical offensive to date in the two-year long war against ISIS. The northern Iraqi city is the most populous and most important city the extremist group holds in its entire self-proclaimed caliphate, and its liberation would be a monumental step forward for coalition forces as they move toward the group’s de facto capital in Raqqa, Syria.

Iraqis say they have to yet to decide on a date for launching the Mosul offensive but that the US elections play no role in their decision-making. “It’s an Iraqi decision,” Iraqi Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Anwar Hamad Amin told BuzzFeed News. “We share the decision with the coalition, but the final decision is that of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.”

Following the 2014 takeover of Mosul and parts of northwest Iraq by ISIS, US officials and military experts estimated that it would take at least two years before Iraqi forces were capable to retake the city and drive the jihadi group out of Iraq. They were about right, Iraqi officials acknowledge. Iraqi military and security officials say their best troops are battle-hardened and trained well enough to take on ISIS in Mosul, but not need just a few more weeks of preparation.